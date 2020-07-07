Nations Must Remain Vigilant On ‘New And Emerging Forms Of Terrorism’ Amid Pandemic, U.N. SG Guterres Warns

U.N. News: Terrorist groups must not be allowed to exploit ‘fragilities’ caused by global health pandemic

“As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the world’s health systems, economies, and local communities, the U.N. Secretary-General on Monday highlighted how the pandemic has laid bare vulnerabilities to ‘new and emerging forms of terrorism,’ such as cyberattacks, bioterrorism, and the misuse of digital technology. While the coronavirus has put the international community in the crosshairs of a crisis like no other since the founding of the United Nations 75 years ago, António Guterres noted that ‘like the virus, terrorism does not respect national borders.’ ‘It affects all nations and can only be defeated collectively,’ he said, opening the second annual gathering of U.N. and international experts known as Counter-Terrorism Week, held virtually this year, with a call to ‘harness the power of multilateralism to find practical solutions’…” (7/6).