Multiple Stressors Affect Women’s Mental Health In Nairobi, Kenya, Expert Says

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: Multiple Stressors Shape Mothers’ Mental Health in Nairobi, Kenya

As part of the Maternal Health Initiative’s CODE BLUE series, Sangeetha Madhavan, professor of African American studies and sociology and associate director of the Maryland Population Research Center at the University of Maryland, discusses the rising rates of depression among women in Africa; the role relationships and motherhood play in the mental health of women in Nairobi, Kenya; and the use of a life course framework for studying the mental health of mothers (3/11).