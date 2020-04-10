menu

Multilateral Groups, Private Sector, NGOs, Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response

Apr 10, 2020

Brookings: Africa needs debt relief to fight COVID-19
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, nonresident distinguished fellow for global economy and development at the Africa Growth Initiative at Brookings, and colleagues (4/9).

Clinton Health Access Initiative: How can we support health workers? Invest in them.
Katie Ruffing, Community Health Systems associate; Attila Yaman, Health Workforce Strategy and Investment senior associate; and Tej Nuthulaganti, senior director of the Global Health Workforce Program, all with the Clinton Health Access Initiative (4/6).

Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: Global Fund creates mechanism to respond to COVID-19 and protect gains in global AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria responses (4/9).

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: Global Fund Partners Unite to Fight (4/9).

Merck: Merck Announces $3M Commitment to Address Critical Maternal Health Needs During COVID-19 Pandemic (4/9).

ONE: G20: Cancel debt to support vulnerable countries during COVID 19 (4/9).

Treatment Action Group: Treatment Action Group Information Note on BCG and SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 (4/9).

UNAIDS: UNAIDS condemns misuse and abuse of emergency powers to target marginalized and vulnerable populations (4/9).

UNICEF: Don’t let children be the hidden victims of COVID-19 pandemic
Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF (4/9).

United Nations: World Faces ‘Gravest Test’ since Founding of United Nations, Secretary-General Tells Security Council, Calling for Unity to Address COVID-19 Pandemic (4/9).

WHO Africa: Drawing on Ebola readiness to tackle COVID-19 (4/9).

World Bank: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Drives Sub-Saharan Africa Toward First Recession in 25 Years (4/8).

