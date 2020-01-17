menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Muhlenberg College Assistant Professor Discusses Effects Of Climate Change On Children’s Health

Jan 17, 2020

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Warning: Climate change will bring major new health risks for kids
Kathleen E. Bachynski, assistant professor of public health at Muhlenberg College, discusses a recent Lancet report on climate change and human health and highlights the effects of climate change on the health of children. Bachynski writes, “Protecting children from air pollution, heat-related deaths, infectious diseases, malnutrition, and mental health effects associated with climate change will involve the mobilization of all sectors of society to drastically reduce emissions and invest in health systems and infrastructure…” (1/17).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.