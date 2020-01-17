Muhlenberg College Assistant Professor Discusses Effects Of Climate Change On Children’s Health

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Warning: Climate change will bring major new health risks for kids

Kathleen E. Bachynski, assistant professor of public health at Muhlenberg College, discusses a recent Lancet report on climate change and human health and highlights the effects of climate change on the health of children. Bachynski writes, “Protecting children from air pollution, heat-related deaths, infectious diseases, malnutrition, and mental health effects associated with climate change will involve the mobilization of all sectors of society to drastically reduce emissions and invest in health systems and infrastructure…” (1/17).