MSF Calls On International Community To Make Greater Commitment To Aid Venezuelan Migrants In Colombia

Médecins Sans Frontières: Venezuelans in Colombia: an unattended crisis

“The migration of Venezuelans into Colombia represents the second largest population movement in the world, yet the international community is largely ignoring the dire situation of the migrants and asylum seekers. The humanitarian response remains severely limited, particularly in rural areas affected by armed conflict and criminal dynamics. … MSF is calling for a greater commitment from the international community to address this humanitarian crisis…” (12/18).