Most U.S. Lawmakers Focused On Domestic Response To COVID-19, Sen. Coons Says, Urging More American Action Globally

Apr 22, 2020

Devex: Sen. Coons: Convincing lawmakers to support global COVID-19 response is a ‘struggle’
“Some U.S. lawmakers are working to include $12 billion in support for the global COVID-19 response in a future funding package, but it’s not easy. ‘It has been a struggle in calls with a number of my colleagues to get them to embrace and respond to the idea that this is a critical international moment for the United States to show its engagement, its effectiveness, and its compassion for the rest of the world,’ Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, said Tuesday at a briefing organized by CARE. Americans and U.S. lawmakers are focused almost exclusively on the domestic response to the pandemic, Coons said, adding that 90% of the conversations he is having with other senators are about domestic response…” (Saldinger, 4/21).

