More Than 70K Venezuelans Living With HIV Have Little Or No Access To Treatment, According To National AIDS Program Report

Breitbart: Over 70,000 Venezuelans with HIV Have Little to No Access to Treatment

“Over 70,000 Venezuelans with HIV have little to no access to treatment, the Venezuelan outlet Runrunes reported Sunday, citing a recently published report. The report, first presented last month by the head of the National AIDS Program at the Venezuelan Ministry of Health of Venezuela, Raúl Leonett, found that 72,893 people with HIV have tried to access treatment over the past year from the country’s crumbling healthcare system…” (Kew, 12/3).