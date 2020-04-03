More Than 1M COVID-19 Cases And More Than 51K Deaths Have Been Reported Worldwide; WHO Plans Serology Study To Determine Extent Of Pandemic

NPR: 1 Million Coronavirus Cases Have Now Been Reported Worldwide

“Countries around the world have now reported more than 1 million coronavirus cases, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow. The respiratory disease has killed more than 51,000 people and is found in at least 181 countries and regions. The updated numbers come from a coronavirus dashboard created by Johns Hopkins University’s Whiting School of Engineering, which tracks the data in near real time…” (Chappell, 4/2).

Science: ‘These are answers we need.’ WHO plans global study to discover true extent of coronavirus infections

“In an effort to understand how many people have been infected with the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) is planning a coordinated study to test blood samples for the presence of antibodies to the virus. Called Solidarity II, the program, which will involve more than half a dozen countries around the globe, will launch in the coming days, says Maria Van Kerkhove, who is helping coordinate WHO’s COVID-19 response…” (Vogel, 4/2).

