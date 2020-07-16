More Than 150 Countries Support New COVAX Facility To Improve Access To Any Novel Coronavirus Vaccine

AP: More than 150 countries sign up for global vaccine plan

“More than 70 rich countries have signed up to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative intended to ensure that any effective shots are fairly distributed around the world — but which may also allow them to buy more vaccines to stockpile for their own citizens. In a statement on Wednesday, the vaccines alliance Gavi reported that 75 countries have said they would join its new ‘Covax facility’ along with another 90 low-income countries that hope to receive donated vaccines…” (Cheng, 7/15).

UPI: WHO-led vaccine initiatives garner support from 75 countries, but not the U.S.

“…Taken together, the multi-national partnership, which does not include the United States, will increase funding to COVAX, the new coronavirus vaccine development platform overseen by the WHO and other organizations, the WHO officials said. Should an effective vaccine be developed within the program, it will be available to the 165 countries that have agreed to participate, meaning more than 60 percent of the world’s population could be inoculated against SARS-CoV-2, the officials said…” (Dunleavy, 7/15).