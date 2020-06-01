More Than 120 Medical Professionals Question Data Used In HCQ Lancet Study, Call For Independent Review

The Guardian: Covid-19 study on hydroxychloroquine use questioned by 120 researchers and medical professionals

“More than 120 researchers and medical professionals from around the world have written an open letter to the editor of the Lancet raising serious concerns about a large and widely publicized global study that prompted the World Health Organization to halt several Covid-19 clinical trials. On Thursday Guardian Australia revealed that the Australian data in the study, published last week, did not reconcile with health department records or databases…” (Davey, 5/29).

New York Times: Scientists Question Validity of Major Hydroxychloroquine Study

“…In an open letter to The Lancet’s editor, Richard Horton, and the paper’s authors, the scientists asked the journal to provide details about the provenance of the data and called for the study to be independently validated by the World Health Organization or another institution. A spokeswoman for Dr. Mandeep R. Mehra, the Harvard professor who was the paper’s lead author, said on Friday that the study’s authors had asked for an independent academic review and audit of their work. … The experts who wrote The Lancet also criticized the study’s methodology and the authors’ refusal to identify any of the hospitals that contributed patient data, or to name the countries where they were located. The company that owns the database is Surgisphere, based in Chicago…” (Rabin, 5/29).