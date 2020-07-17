More News In Global Health

menu

Jul 17, 2020

Devex: Video: What will it take to decolonize global health? (Byatnal/Mihara, 7/17).

Devex: USAID, IDB award crowdsourced innovation grants to aid Venezuelans (Welsh, 7/17).

Mother Jones: The Former Head of the CDC Has an Audacious Idea for Handling the Pandemic (Butler, 7/16).

PRI: Abortion is a protected right in Spain. But the govt blocked a website that provides abortion info and pills (Blackmon/Benavides, 7/16).

U.N. News: Rise in women prisoners and COVID measures, ‘making sentences worse’ (7/16).

