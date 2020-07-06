More News In Global Health

menu

Jul 06, 2020

Bloomberg: The Swine Flu Virus in China That Has People Worried (7/3).

Devex: ‘Where’s God?’: The role of faith in psychosocial support (Welsh, 7/6).

Devex: Women and people with disabilities missing out on critical eye care (Root, 7/3).

Financial Times: FT Series: Companies prospering in the pandemic (Multiple authors, June/July 2020).

Global Press Journal: Food Shortage Looms as DRC Border Remains Closed (Nyirabihogo, 7/5).

New York Times: Bubonic Plague Found in a Herder in Inner Mongolia, China Says (Ramzy, 7/6).

New York Times: DNA Inherited From Neanderthals May Increase Risk of Covid-19 (Zimmer, 7/4).

Reuters: Almost a third of COVID-19 samples show mutation, but not worse disease — WHO (Nebehay/Shields, 7/3).

Wall Street Journal: Red Flags Raised Over Chinese Research Published in Global Journals (Xiao/Xiao, 7/5).

