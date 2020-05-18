More News In Global Health

menu

May 18, 2020

The Guardian: Girls at risk of child marriage as half of local authorities fail to keep records (Summers, 5/18).

Science: Long-acting injectable drug prevents HIV infections (Cohen, 5/18).

The Telegraph: Health workers under attack: 200 incidents globally linked to pandemic (Rigby/Smith, 5/15).

U.S. News & World Report: WHO Releases Brief on Rare Illness in Children Possibly Linked to the Coronavirus (Smith-Schoenwalder, 5/16).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Vaccine Front-Runners Emerge, Rollouts Weighed (Loftus, 5/17).

