More News In Global Health

Apr 13, 2020

Devex: What skills are needed for the COVID-19 response? (Smith, 4/13).

Devex: After the pandemic: How will COVID-19 transform global health and development? (Igoe/Chadwick, 4/13).

The Hill: WHO special envoy says COVID-19 will be a virus that ‘stalks the human race for quite a long time’ (Klar, 4/12).

NBC News: Despite encouraging signs, coronavirus is ‘advancing’ worldwide, WHO envoy warns (Kamisar, 4/12).

New Yorker: The Danger of COVID-19 for Refugees (Chotiner, 4/10).

NPR: What An ER Nurse Learned From Ebola Outbreak And Now COVID-19 (Stone, 4/13).

PBS: Lessons learned in the battle against Ebola (4/12).

Reuters: Two thirds of COVID-19 patients improve after Gilead drug: NEJM (Beasley, 4/10).

U.N. News: U.N. ready to support Pacific countries devastated by Tropical Cyclone Harold (4/12).

