More News In Global Health

BMJ: Don’t forget chronic lung and immune conditions during covid-19, says WHO (Thornton, 3/24).

Devex: What the female reproductive tract could tell Kenyan researchers about HIV (Jerving, 3/25).

Dallas Morning News: George W. Bush, citing Birx and Fauci, has ‘absolute confidence’ in nation’s coronavirus experts (Benning, 3/24).

The Guardian: The isolated tribes at risk of illness from Amazon missionaries (Phillips, 3/23).

Healio: Does climate change facilitate the spread and transmission of dengue? (Gubler, March 2020).

IPS: Djibouti Intensifies Awareness-raising Efforts Against FGM (Phakathi, 3/24).

New York Times: Nearly a Million Children Left Behind in Venezuela as Parents Migrate (Turkewitz et al., 3/24).

New York Times: Welcome to the Virosphere (Zimmer, 3/24).

NPR: ‘The Dread Of Responsibility’ — Paul Farmer On The Pandemic And Poor Countries (Silver, 3/24).

PBS: How the discovery of HIV led to a transatlantic research war (Markel, 3/24).

Science Magazine: Researchers are tracking another pandemic, too — of coronavirus misinformation (Miller, 3/24).

Scientific American: Deaths of Young Children Are Decreasing Globally, But … (Montañez, April 2020).