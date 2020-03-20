More News In Global Health

menu

Mar 20, 2020

Borgen Magazine: The Global Health Security Act (Hill, 3/19).

The Economist: Africans with disabilities are at higher risk of HIV (3/19).

Forbes: New Push To Fight Biggest Global Killer Of Kids (Mohn, 3/19).

Foreign Policy: Coronavirus in the Corridors of Power (Palder/MacKinnon, 3/18).

The Hill: Women and the hidden burden of the coronavirus (Simon, 3/19).

MedPage Today: ‘It’s Not the Exact Same Virus Everywhere in the World’ (Laub, 3/19).

New York Times: Catherine Hamlin, 96, Dies; Pioneering Doctor Treated Childbirth Injury (Dahir, 3/19).
Reuters: Tributes flow for trailblazing Australia doctor who saved women in Ethiopia (Wuilbercq, 3/19).

Reuters: Teen pregnancy risk rises as schools shut for coronavirus in Africa (Peyton, 3/19).

SciDev.Net: Arthritis drug answer to pregnancy malaria: study (de Oliveira Andrade, 3/19).

U.N. News: Preventing discrimination against people with disabilities in COVID-19 response (3/19).

VOA News: Amid Challenges, South Sudan Vaccination Drive Tackles Measles (Oduah, 3/19).

