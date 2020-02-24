More News In Global Health

menu

Feb 24, 2020

AP: Zimbabwe’s rural elderly battle hunger amid severe drought (Mutsaka, 2/24).

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Atlanta’s next big thing: world hub for health innovation, preparedness (Trubey, 2/21).

CNN: Global food waste twice as high as previously estimated, study says (Erdman, 2/20).

The Guardian: India: male sterilization order withdrawn after flurry of criticism (Dhillon, 2/22).

IBT: What Are Superbugs? Silent, Invisible Killer Can Be Squashed With Global Efforts For New Antibiotics (Rex/Outterson, 2/22).

