More News In Global Health

Feb 19, 2020

BBC: The Ugandan village devastated by elephantiasis (Atuhaire, 2/19).

Devex: Making Australia’s humanitarian assistance fit for the future (Cornish, 2/19).

Devex: Who is Anne-Marie Trevelyan, DFID’s new secretary of state? (Worley, 2/19).

The Guardian: ‘The job is not done’: the fight to combat neglected tropical diseases (Young-Powell, 2/19).

Reuters: Air strikes hit hospitals, camps in northwest Syria, Turkey demands pull-back (Knecht/Nebehay, 2/18).

Reuters: Russian blogger’s HIV documentary reaches millions, draws Kremlin praise (Tétrault-Farber, 2/18).

