More News In Global Health

BBC: Malnutrition — you can be fat or thin (12/19).
Becker’s Hospital Review: 4 notable outbreaks in the last decade (Bean, 12/18).
Bloomberg: Partners In Health Co-Founder Dr. Paul Farmer on Fighting Ebola in Africa since 2014 (Westin, 12/18).
Devex: Better together: Caribbean unites to tackle poor-quality medicines (12/19).
Devex: Uganda chosen to host Africa’s biggest HIV conference amid LGBT crackdown (Green, 12/19).
JAMA: Widespread Blood Shortages Threaten Global Public Health (Kuehn, 12/17).
Malawi24: Malawi asked to use AIDS funds for intended purpose (Chikoti, 12/19).
New Humanitarian: Humanitarians, scientists, and the battle against climate change (Patnaik, 12/18).
PTI/Bloomberg Quint: India Should Take Urgent Action To Tackle Air Pollution: World Health Organization (12/18).
Reuters: Malnutrition curses the children of Venezuela (Ellsworth et al., 12/18).
The Scientist: New Oral Polio Vaccine to Bypass Key Clinical Trials (Fortner, 12/17).
VOA: Dengue Fever Strikes Thousands in Conflict-Torn Yemen (Diallo, 12/18).
