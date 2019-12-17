More News In Global Health

menu

Dec 17, 2019

CIDRAP News: Samoa extends measles emergency (Schnirring, 12/16).

Devex: Q&A: Local leadership is ‘only hope’ for SDGs, says mayor of Sierra Leone’s capital (Cheney, 12/17).

The Independent: Gabon becomes 70th country to make gay sex illegal (Savage, 12/14).

Infection Control Today: Quick Hit: A Conversation With Anthony Fauci, MD: What Challenges Face Infection Preventionists in the Coming Year (Diamond, 12/16).

U.N. News: Nine children killed or maimed in Afghanistan every day: U.N. Children’s Fund (12/16).

Xinhua: Kenya sees progress in malaria elimination (12/17).

Xinhua: Sri Lanka to experiment genetically altered breed of mosquito to combat dengue (12/17).

Xinhua: Over 5,600 malaria cases recorded in Laos in 2019 (12/17).

