Moderna’s Experimental SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Shows Promising Results In Small Study

New York Times: Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Shows Promising Early Results

“…The preliminary findings, in the first eight people who each received two doses of the experimental vaccine, must now be repeated in far larger tests in hundreds and then thousands of people, to find out if the vaccine can work in the real world. Moderna’s technology, involving genetic material from the virus called mRNA, is relatively new and has yet to produce any approved vaccine. The promising early news sent Moderna’s stock soaring by more than 25 percent on Monday afternoon and helped drive Wall Street to its best day in six weeks. Stocks were also lifted by statements from the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome H. Powell, that the central bank would continue to support the economy and markets…” (Grady, 5/18).

Additional coverage of the experimental coronavirus vaccine results is available from STAT, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post.