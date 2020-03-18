MFAN Co-Chairs Address USAID Administrator’s Departure, Urge Agency To Continue Reforms

MFAN: MFAN Expresses Thanks — and Desire to Carry On Reforms — Following Mark Green Departure Announcement

Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network (MFAN) Co-Chairs Lester Munson, Larry Nowels, and Tessie San Martin address USAID Administrator Mark Green’s resignation. In a statement delivered on behalf of MFAN, they write, “…Green has led USAID’s Transformation process and spearheaded the development of his signature Journey to Self-Reliance framework. MFAN has worked to shape both the Transformation and formulation of the Journey to Self-Reliance to ensure that these incorporate the coalition’s principles of effective foreign aid. MFAN has been supportive of many positive elements of these reforms and looks forward to working with USAID’s leadership, to ensure successful implementation. The network is also optimistic that the positive reforms ushered in by Mark Green will continue in the years to come…” (3/17).