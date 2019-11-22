Mental Health, Well-Being Gaining More Ground In Global Health Work, Expert Writes In Opinion Piece

Devex: Opinion: Finding the place for mental health and well-being in global development

Julian Eaton, mental health director for CBM International and co-director of the Centre for Global Mental Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

“…Having been acknowledged in theory for many years, evidence-based practice aimed explicitly at improving mental health is now being more concretely integrated into programming, and the major bilateral and multilateral agencies, as well as funders and governments, are moving from an acceptance of the importance of this area to starting to plan and budget mental health into their work. … The Lancet Commission on Global Mental Health and Sustainable Development explores many of these questions and proposes a reframing of the field for the next decades, focusing not only on closing the care gap, but also on addressing the social determinants that drive poor mental health. As with all global health and development agendas, equity and justice are at the heart of what drives global mental health as a field…” (11/21).