Media Outlets Examine Trump Administration’s, Other Politicians’ Responses To COVID-19 Pandemic

Mar 16, 2020

The Guardian: Coronavirus: Trump’s stumbles and testing failures pave way to disaster, experts say (Milman, 3/15).

The Guardian: Bolsonaro and Amlo slammed for snubbing coronavirus warnings (Phillips/Agren, 3/15).

The Hill: Ex-Obama official fires back: Trump was left with ‘global health infrastructure’ (Folley, 3/15).

New York Times: ‘It’s Totally Ad Hoc’: Why America’s Virus Response Looks Like a Patchwork (Barry, 3/15).

POLITICO: The incompetence pandemic (Karnitschnig, 3/16).

STAT: President Trump just declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. Here’s what that means (Facher, 3/13).

TIME: Trump’s State of Emergency Is an Admission of Failure by the U.S. Government (Hennigan/Bergengruen, 3/13).

Vox: How the U.S. stacks up to other countries in confirmed coronavirus cases (Scott/Molla, 3/16).

