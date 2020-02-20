menu

Media Outlets Examine Research Into Coronavirus Treatments, Vaccines

Feb 20, 2020

NPR: Hunt For New Coronavirus Treatments Includes Gene-Silencing And Monoclonal Antibodies (Palca, 2/19).

Reuters: Factbox: Global efforts to develop vaccines, drugs to fight the coronavirus (Steenhuysen/Liu, 2/19).

STAT: How many? The coronavirus is prompting a burst of clinical trials in search of a treatment (Silverman, 2/19).

VOA: Trials to Test Ebola Drug’s Potential to Prevent, Treat Coronavirus (Liu, 2/19).

Washington Post: The Health 202: Drugmakers are developing a coronavirus vaccine. That’s a sign the disease will be around a long time (Cunningham, 2/19).

