menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Media Outlets Examine Efforts Of Pharmaceutical Companies, Scientists To Develop COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments

Mar 06, 2020

POLITICO: How the drug industry got its way on the coronavirus (Karlin-Smith, 3/5).

Science: With $115 million, more than 80 Boston researchers will collaborate to tackle COVID-19 (Couzin-Frankel, 3/5).

STAT: We’re learning a lot about the coronavirus. It will help us assess risk (Branswell, 3/6).

STAT: How blood plasma from recovered patients could help treat the new coronavirus (Herper/Feuerstein, 3/5).

STAT: From ferrets to mice and marmosets, labs scramble to find right animals for coronavirus studies (Boodman, 3/5).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Epidemic Draws Scrutiny to Labs Handling Deadly Pathogens (Areddy, 3/5).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.