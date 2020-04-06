Media Outlets Discuss Parallels Between, Challenges Of COVID-19, Climate Change

Roll Call: Climate’s on back burner, but advocates see COVID-19 parallels

“The coronavirus pandemic has for now knocked the climate change debate onto a back burner. But advocates are drawing parallels between the health crisis and the problems associated with climate change: wrongheaded public policy, vulnerable populations, inadequate health care system, and rejection of science. They’re warning that COVID-19 provides a grim glimpse into the consequences of waiting to mitigate and prepare for a climate change crisis…” (Nawaguna, 4/6).

U.N. News: First person: COVID-19 is not a silver lining for the climate, says U.N. Environment chief

“Greenhouse gas emissions are down and air quality has gone up, as governments react to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the head of the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen, has cautioned against viewing this as a boon for the environment. In this First Person editorial, Ms. Andersen calls instead for a profound, systemic shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet…” (4/5).