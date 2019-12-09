Malaysia Reports First Polio Case In 27 Years, Begins Vaccination Campaign

AFP: Polio returns to haunt Malaysia after almost 30 years

“Malaysia has reported its first polio case in 27 years, health authorities said Sunday, announcing a three-month-old baby had been diagnosed on Borneo island…” (12/8).

AP: Malaysia vaccinating for polio after first case in 27 years

“Malaysia began a vaccination campaign in a rural town on Borneo island after a 3-month-old boy was confirmed to have polio in the country’s first case of the highly infectious virus in 27 years…” (12/9).

Reuters: Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

“…Malaysia was declared polio-free in 2000, after reporting its last known case of the disease in 1992. Its resurgence comes just months after the Philippines, north of Borneo, reported its first cases of polio since 1993 in September…” (Latiff, 12/8).