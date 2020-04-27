Leading Health, Humanitarian Groups Urge Trump To Reverse Course On WHO Funding; Administration Actively Seeking Alternative Health Funding Recipients

CNN: Major health groups and charities urge Trump to reverse World Health Organization funding decision

“More than 1,000 organizations and individuals including charities, medical experts, and healthcare companies from around the world have written to the White House arguing the Trump administration should reverse course and keep funding the World Health Organization (WHO). They make the case that the coronavirus pandemic can’t be brought under control without the WHO…” (Atwood, 4/24).

Washington Post: Trump expands battle with WHO far beyond aid suspension

“President Trump and his top aides are working behind the scenes to sideline the World Health Organization on several fronts as they seek to shift blame for the novel coronavirus pandemic to the world body, according to U.S. and foreign officials involved in the discussions. Last week, the president announced a 60-day hold on U.S. money to the WHO, but other steps by his top officials go beyond a temporary funding freeze, raising concerns about the permanent weakening of the organization amid a rapidly spreading crisis…” (Hudson et al., 4/25).

Health Policy Watch: U.S. Funding Suspension To WHO May Affect Other Essential Health Services (Ren, 4/22).

NPR: Speaker Pelosi: President Trump’s Effort To Sideline The WHO Is ‘Dangerous’ (Slotkin, 4/26).

Washington Post: The pandemic and the waning of American prestige (Tharoor, 4/27).