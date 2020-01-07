Lancet Infectious Diseases Commission Discusses Preparedness For Emerging Epidemic Threats

The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Preparedness for emerging epidemic threats: a Lancet Infectious Diseases Commission

On behalf of the Lancet Infectious Diseases Commission, Vernon J. Lee, director of communicable diseases at Singapore’s Ministry of Health and adjunct associate professor at NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, and colleagues discuss factors that disrupt preparedness for emerging epidemic threats. The authors note, “The Commission aims to deliver the report by 2021 and will include key recommendations for countries and international stakeholders, and monitoring indicators to evaluate the effectiveness of preparedness initiatives over time” (January 2020).