menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Lack Of New Drug Development, Antibiotic Access Gaps In Poorer Nations Hinder Efforts Against Antimicrobial Resistance, Annual Report Says

Jan 22, 2020

The Guardian: Lack of antibiotics in low-income countries ‘worsening superbugs threat’
“Many antibiotics are unavailable in poorer countries despite higher infection rates, exacerbating the threat of drug-resistant superbugs, according to a report to be presented to world leaders and the bosses of top pharmaceutical companies in Davos. The report, released by the Access to Medicine Foundation, an Amsterdam-based non-profit group, also shows that the number of new treatments being developed for common infectious diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, and gonorrhea has fallen…” (Kollewe, 1/21).

Additional coverage of the report is available from Bloomberg and Reuters.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.