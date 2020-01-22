Lack Of New Drug Development, Antibiotic Access Gaps In Poorer Nations Hinder Efforts Against Antimicrobial Resistance, Annual Report Says

The Guardian: Lack of antibiotics in low-income countries ‘worsening superbugs threat’

“Many antibiotics are unavailable in poorer countries despite higher infection rates, exacerbating the threat of drug-resistant superbugs, according to a report to be presented to world leaders and the bosses of top pharmaceutical companies in Davos. The report, released by the Access to Medicine Foundation, an Amsterdam-based non-profit group, also shows that the number of new treatments being developed for common infectious diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, and gonorrhea has fallen…” (Kollewe, 1/21).

Additional coverage of the report is available from Bloomberg and Reuters.