Lack Of Funding May Cause WFP To Suspend Global Emergency Delivery Service

AP: Global emergency aid delivery could end next month, U.N. warns

“A global emergency delivery service that has kept tons of humanitarian aid flowing despite coronavirus travel restrictions could shut down next month if funding can’t be found to keep it running, the World Food Programme warned Friday. The shortfall comes ‘just as demand for this service is reaching its peak,’ WFP said. Of the $965 million to keep the service going through the end of the year, $178 million has been confirmed. … Without these deliveries, many vulnerable countries will have to take some of the money they’re spending on badly needed personal protective equipment and medical supplies and pay for commercial transport…” (Anna, 6/19).

