Kenya Expands Use Of IntraHealth’s iHRIS Software To Manage Health Workers Contracted Through PEPFAR

IntraHealth International: Kenya Now Uses iHRIS Software to Manage PEPFAR Health Workforce

“The government of Kenya is now using IntraHealth’s iHRIS software to manage 25,000 health workers contracted through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). IntraHealth already supports national and county governments in managing Kenya’s 67,000 public sector health workers using iHRIS through the USAID-funded Human Resources for Health Kenya Mechanism. But now that use is expanding…” (1/8).