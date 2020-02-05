IWHC Associate Director Of Advocacy, Policy Urges U.S. Members Of Congress To Support Global HER Act

International Women’s Health Coalition: IWHC to U.S. Congress: Protect Women’s Health

In a statement submitted to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Nina Besser Doorley, associate director of advocacy and policy at the International Women’s Health Coalition, discusses the impact of the Trump administration’s Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance policy, also known as the global gag rule, on women’s health. Doorley writes, “As the Committee examines challenges to women’s health globally, IWHC strongly urges Members to consider the evidence around the devastating impacts of this policy, and to pursue a permanent legislative solution to ending it. The Global HER Act (HR 1055) would permanently end the global gag rule and ensure that facts and best practices … drive U.S. funding decisions. The Global HER Act would make sure that organizations cannot be disqualified from receiving U.S. funding because they provide legal abortion services with their own, non-U.S. government funding. IWHC strongly supports this legislation and urges the Committee to advance this important bill…” (2/5).