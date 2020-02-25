menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Investment In Fast-Track Response To HIV Brings Economic Returns, UNAIDS Says

Feb 25, 2020

UNAIDS: Investing in HIV really does pay off
“…[T]he case for investing in the AIDS response is strong, and a recent analysis of costs and benefits using the full income approach by Lamontagne et al. (2019) has demonstrated the economic returns of ending the AIDS epidemic. It has been shown that under the Fast-Track approach — whereby a high upfront investment leads to large reductions in new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths — each dollar invested brings up to US$ 6.44 of economic returns in low- and middle-income countries…” (2/24).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.