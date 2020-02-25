Investment In Fast-Track Response To HIV Brings Economic Returns, UNAIDS Says

UNAIDS: Investing in HIV really does pay off

“…[T]he case for investing in the AIDS response is strong, and a recent analysis of costs and benefits using the full income approach by Lamontagne et al. (2019) has demonstrated the economic returns of ending the AIDS epidemic. It has been shown that under the Fast-Track approach — whereby a high upfront investment leads to large reductions in new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths — each dollar invested brings up to US$ 6.44 of economic returns in low- and middle-income countries…” (2/24).