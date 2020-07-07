menu

Blogs, Releases Address COVID-19’s Impact On Health Systems, Other Disease Efforts

Jul 07, 2020

Center for Global Development: The Indirect Health Effects of COVID-19: Long-term Costs for Health Systems
Lydia Regan, research assistant, and Y-Ling Chi, senior policy analyst, both with CGD (7/6).

IntraHealth International’s “Vital”: To Succeed, Global Pandemic Response Must Bolster Nurse Leadership and Challenge Widespread Gender Inequities
Vince Blaser, former senior advocacy & policy adviser at IntraHealth International, and former director of Frontline Health Workers Coalition (7/6).

PAHO: PAHO urges countries to continue fight against malaria during COVID-19 pandemic, especially among vulnerable communities (6/6).

WHO Regional Office for Europe: High vigilance to prevent return of polio in Europe continues despite COVID-19 pandemic (7/7).

