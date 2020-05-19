In Letter, USAID Acting Administrator Urges U.N. SG To Remove ‘Sexual And Reproductive Health’ Language From Global Humanitarian Response Plan To COVID-19

UPI: USAID accuses U.N. of using pandemic to promote abortion

“The Trump administration on Monday urged the United Nations to stop ‘promoting abortion,’ accusing it of using the coronavirus pandemic to advance access to the medical practice. In a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, the U.S. Agency for International Development chastised the organization for including sexual and reproductive health services within its Global Humanitarian Response Plan to COVID-19, urging all of its references and its derivatives be removed from the document. While the Global Humanitarian Response Plan makes no direct reference to abortion, it calls for the continued supply of essential health services, including reproductive health services, amid the pandemic…” (Coote, 5/18).