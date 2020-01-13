In Letter To Congress, State Department Lays Out Steps ‘Northern Triangle’ Nations Must Take For Resumption Of Aid

Devex: State Department lays out criteria for resumption of ‘Northern Triangle’ aid

“The State Department has determined steps that ‘Northern Triangle’ governments must take for resumption of full U.S. foreign assistance, but stated it has no timeline for determining if or when that may happen, according to a letter sent by the department to Congress last week. … ‘The governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras must improve their border security; combat migrant smuggling and human trafficking, especially related to children; receive and reintegrate returned citizens; and implement public messaging campaigns to dissuade illegal immigration from these countries,’ the letter said…” (Welsh, 1/13).