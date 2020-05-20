menu

In CNN Interviews, Unnamed CDC Officials Say White House Stifling Public Health Agency’s Responses To COVID-19 Pandemic

May 20, 2020

CNN: ‘We’ve been muzzled’: CDC sources say White House putting politics ahead of science
“…In interviews with CNN, CDC officials say their agency’s efforts to mount a coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic have been hamstrung by a White House whose decisions are driven by politics rather than science. The result has worsened the effects of the crisis, sources inside the CDC say, relegating the 73-year-old agency that has traditionally led the nation’s response to infectious disease to a supporting role…” (Kuznia et al., 5/20).

