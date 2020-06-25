IMF Predicts Deeper Global Recession, Slower Recovery From Pandemic

U.N. News: COVID-19: Recovery will be slower following ‘crisis like no other,’ IMF predicts

“Economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast, according to a report published on Wednesday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It estimates growth this year at -4.9 percent, or nearly two percentage points below projections in April, indicating that the recession will be deeper and recovery slower. The latest World Economic Outlook is an update to data published two months ago. Subtitled A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery, it warns that gains made over the past two decades in driving down extreme poverty could be in peril…” (6/24).

Additional coverage of the IMF’s predictions is available from AP, Barron’s, CNBC, New York Times, and Washington Post.