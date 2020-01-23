ICJ Orders Myanmar To Take Steps To Protect Vulnerable Rohingya Muslims Ahead Of Broader Ruling On Genocide; Independent Commission Finds War Crimes, No Genocide In 2017 Crackdown

Al Jazeera: Myanmar finds war crimes but no genocide in Rohingya crackdown

“A commission set up to investigate the 2017 crackdown in Rakhine that led hundreds of thousands of mostly Muslim Rohingya to flee Myanmar, has concluded that while some soldiers probably committed war crimes there was no genocide. The Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE) released the findings of its investigation, but not the full report, to the country’s president on Monday, a few days before the United Nations’ top court is set to rule on whether to impose urgent measures to stop the alleged continuing genocide in Myanmar…” (1/20).

Wall Street Journal: U.N. Court Orders Myanmar to Take Steps to Protect Rohingya Muslims

“The United Nations’ main court said Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable and ordered the country to take urgent steps to protect the minority group while a broader case on whether it committed genocide is heard. The lawsuit at the International Court of Justice, which was filed last year, relates to brutal crackdowns by Myanmar’s security forces that forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee across the border to Bangladesh in 2017. … At this stage, the court isn’t deciding on the allegation of genocide itself, but ruled Thursday on a request for provisional measures to safeguard the Rohingya from further harm until the final verdict is passed…” (Mandhana/Solomon, 1/23).

