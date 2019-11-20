menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

High-Level Commitments, Funding For Grassroots Actions Needed To Make Progress On Women Health, Rights, Opinion Piece Says

Nov 20, 2019

Ms. Magazine: What Have We Delivered for the World’s Women and Girls Since 1994?
Latanya Mapp Frett, president and CEO of Global Fund for Women

“…We’ve come far since 1994 — but not nearly far enough. … In some ways, in fact, we are further from consensus on gender equality than we were 25 years ago. Global opposition and backlash to feminist progress — from Trump’s expanded global gag rule, to anti-gender ideology, to national regressive policies — remains stringent and real. To truly make good on the promise of ICPD, we need to support, fuel, and listen to grassroots women and girl-led movements disrupting the status quo, leading the change that we need to see, and helping actualize health, rights, and justice in their communities, nations, and globally. … What governments and civil society commit to, and fund, has the power to save lives and transform generations…” (11/19).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94170 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.