High-Level Commitments, Funding For Grassroots Actions Needed To Make Progress On Women Health, Rights, Opinion Piece Says

Ms. Magazine: What Have We Delivered for the World’s Women and Girls Since 1994?

Latanya Mapp Frett, president and CEO of Global Fund for Women

“…We’ve come far since 1994 — but not nearly far enough. … In some ways, in fact, we are further from consensus on gender equality than we were 25 years ago. Global opposition and backlash to feminist progress — from Trump’s expanded global gag rule, to anti-gender ideology, to national regressive policies — remains stringent and real. To truly make good on the promise of ICPD, we need to support, fuel, and listen to grassroots women and girl-led movements disrupting the status quo, leading the change that we need to see, and helping actualize health, rights, and justice in their communities, nations, and globally. … What governments and civil society commit to, and fund, has the power to save lives and transform generations…” (11/19).