menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

HHS Secretary Provides Statement On Launch Of Public-Private Partnership For COVID-19 Research Response

Apr 20, 2020

HHS: Secretary Azar Statement on New Partnership to Develop National Strategy for COVID-19 Therapies and Vaccines
In a statement on the launch of a public-private partnership among U.S. agencies, the European Medicines Agency, and private pharmaceutical companies, to develop a national strategy for a coordinated research response to the COVID-19 pandemic, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “To save lives and bring life back to normal in the United States and around the world, we need COVID-19 vaccines and therapies on the market as soon as possible. By bringing together 16 pharmaceutical companies and five government agencies here and abroad, the [Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV)] partnership will accelerate the amazing work being done every day by scientists and innovators inside and outside of government” (4/17).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.