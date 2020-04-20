HHS Secretary Provides Statement On Launch Of Public-Private Partnership For COVID-19 Research Response

HHS: Secretary Azar Statement on New Partnership to Develop National Strategy for COVID-19 Therapies and Vaccines

In a statement on the launch of a public-private partnership among U.S. agencies, the European Medicines Agency, and private pharmaceutical companies, to develop a national strategy for a coordinated research response to the COVID-19 pandemic, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “To save lives and bring life back to normal in the United States and around the world, we need COVID-19 vaccines and therapies on the market as soon as possible. By bringing together 16 pharmaceutical companies and five government agencies here and abroad, the [Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV)] partnership will accelerate the amazing work being done every day by scientists and innovators inside and outside of government” (4/17).