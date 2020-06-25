HHS Secretary Provides Statement On End Of Eastern DRC Ebola Outbreak

HHS: HHS Secretary Azar Statement on End of Eastern DRC Ebola Outbreak

In a statement on the end of the Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which the DRC Ministry of Health officially announced on June 25, HHS Secretary Alex Azar notes, “We congratulate the Congolese government and all of our partners on bringing the outbreak to an end. Above all, the victory is a credit to the heroic Congolese health care workers and community members on the ground” (6/25).