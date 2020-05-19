menu

HHS Secretary Azar Calls Navarro’s Criticism Of CDC ‘Inaccurate And Inappropriate’

May 19, 2020

POLITICO: Azar calls White House adviser’s CDC criticism ‘inaccurate and inappropriate’
“Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar [Monday] rebuked a senior White House aide who blamed the CDC for early coronavirus testing problems, calling those comments ‘inaccurate and inappropriate.’ Azar’s criticism of the remarks came a day after Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, said the CDC ‘really let down the country’ and set back efforts to combat the virus by bungling the rollout of the first diagnostic test. Navarro’s attack on the CDC was seen as a sign of the White House’s mounting frustration with the health agency, which has been unusually sidelined during the pandemic…” (Goldberg, 5/18).

