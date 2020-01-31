Health Officials Continue To Report New Ebola Cases In Beni As Violence Worsens In Region

CIDRAP News: Ebola sickens 1 more in DRC; healthcare spread noted in recent Beni cases

“One more illness has been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC’s) Ebola outbreak, raising the total to 3,421, of which 2,242 were fatal, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) online Ebola dashboard…” (1/29).

New Humanitarian: In the news: Militia attack leaves dozens dead in Congo’s Beni region

“Militia fighters in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern Beni region have killed at least 38 people — the deadliest in a string of similarly bloody attacks that have caused widespread outrage and mass protests in the Ebola-hit area. Almost 300 people have been killed — most of them women and children — in Beni over the past 12 weeks, and thousands more have been displaced by the attacks, which have been blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militant group. … On a visit to Beni earlier this month, The New Humanitarian found dozens of abandoned villages, and spoke to residents who described a state of near-constant fear…” (1/30).