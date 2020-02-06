Health Affairs Blog Post Discusses Air Pollution In Delhi, Indian Government’s Response

Health Affairs Blog: Delhi In A Chokehold: Air Pollution As A Public Health Emergency

Juliette Simpson McHardy, a former intern at the World Health Organization headquarters, and colleagues discuss the “ever tightening chokehold” of pollution in Delhi, which is “causing catastrophic health harms.” The authors conclude, “With air pollution in Delhi reaching new peaks, solutions must include unconventional and unpopular measures that tackle short- and long-term causes and benefit all residents of the city. Bold governments, a unified center-state front, and an independent, truly empowered agency focused on long-term measures — all are required to respond to a public health emergency” (2/5).