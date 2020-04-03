menu

Guam Sees Evidence Of First Locally Acquired Dengue Case Since 1944, CDC MMWR Report Says

Apr 03, 2020

CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report”: Notes from the Field: First Evidence of Locally Acquired Dengue Since 1944 — Guam, 2019
Stephanie Kern-Allely, fellow at the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists Fellowship Program at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, and colleagues discuss the detection of a locally acquired dengue case on Guam, representing the first locally acquired case on Guam since 1944. The authors write, “It is important that future arboviral preparedness addresses gaps in detection and response exposed by the reemergence of dengue on Guam” (4/3).

