Growing Unease Among U.S. Allies As Trump Administration Continues Disengagement From United Approach On COVID-19 Pandemic

CNN: Allies despair as Trump abandons America’s leadership role at a time of global crisis

“The United States has scaled back its role on the world stage, taken actions that are undermining efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic, and left the international community without a traditional global leader, according to experts, diplomats, and analysts. The U.S. — usually at the head of the table helping to coordinate in global crises — has declined to take a seat at virtual international meetings convened by the World Health Organization and the European Union to coordinate work on potentially lifesaving vaccines. Former world leaders warn that the Trump administration risks alienating allies by politicizing the deadly pandemic with its push to punish China and have other nations choose sides…” (Gaouette et al., 5/9).

New York Times: U.S. Leads the World’s Virus Fight? That’s News to the World

“…The State Department insists that the United States is at the fore of the global response to the virus, having so far committed $900 million in aid to some of the world’s neediest nations and international relief groups. ‘The State Department is very focused on saving lives,’ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday. Yet humanitarian workers have reported that only a fraction of the American aid has reached frontline responders overseas who are trying to stem the virus. And the funding alone has not quieted a growing unease among foreign allies that the United States will disengage from a united approach to treat and cure the pandemic…” (Jakes, 5/8).