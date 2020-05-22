Group Of 77 Nobel Laureates, 31 Scientific Societies Send Letters To NIH, HHS Denouncing Funding Cut For EcoHealth Alliance Research, Call For Review

New York Times: Prominent Scientists Denounce End to Coronavirus Grant

“A group of 77 Nobel laureates has asked for an investigation into the cancellation of a federal grant to EcoHealth Alliance, a group that researches bat coronaviruses in China. The pre-eminent scientists characterized the explanation for the decision by the National Institutes of Health as ‘preposterous.’ The agency said the investigation into the sources of pandemics did not fit ‘with program goals and agency priorities’…” (Gorman, 5/21).

Science: Nobel laureates and science groups demand NIH review decision to kill coronavirus grant

“…Thirty-one scientific societies have also written to Collins, calling on NIH ‘to be transparent about their decision-making process on this matter… The action taken by the NIH must be immediately reconsidered’…” (5/21).